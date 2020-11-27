Miami Dolphins fill major needs in this Black Friday 2021 mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
After being exposed by the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins should look to fill major needs in the draft.
A Miami Dolphins loss and Houston Texans win last week does not bode well for either draft positioning, early draft positions, or playoff positioning.
With the Dolphins heading into their toughest stretch of the season since weeks one to four, there are many questions they must answer.
First, can the offense begin to produce more with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. Outside of the game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Dolphins offense has failed to produce this season with Tagovailoa. Whether it be lack of offensive play making, or there are issues with the play calling, the Phins must look to solve these issues.
The second major question is, can the defense stop the run without Christian Wilkins? This past week against the Broncos, the defense allowed 189 rushing yards and failed to garner a sack. Outside of Emmanuel Ogbah, who has 8 sacks on the season, the next closest player is Andrew Van Ginkel with 2.5. These two issues on defense is what can turn an elite defense to an underperforming defense.
In this mock, brought to you by the good folks over at thedraftnetwork.com, seeks to solve major holes on the Dolphins current roster and raise them from hopefully playoff contenders, to hopeful division champs and more.
Note: The Texans won on Thanksgiving day which changes their draft position for now but that will change again after this weeks games.