Miami Dolphins likely to sit Tua Tagovailoa and downgrade his status
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will likely sit Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday against the Jets.
Tua Tagovailoa has not practiced this week due to a thumb injury and now it looks as though he will be inactive tomorrow against the Jets.
Earlier today the Miami Dolphins made two moves, both of which make Tua playing on Sunday, highly unlikely. First, they activated QB Reid Sinnett to the roster and then downgraded Tua to doubtful.
Sinnett played college ball at San Diego and went undrafted in last April’s draft. He was signed by the Buccaneers but was released when the Buc’s added Josh Rosen who has been released by Miami. Guess that is the proverbial “full-circle” we hear so much about.
With Sinnett activated, the likelihood of Tua playing tomorrow is virtually nil, unless he has a miraculous recovery overnight. It’s also unclear if the injury is anything more than a nagging one. The Dolphins haven’t really said too much about the injury.
Miami has this week and next to get through before starting their final four-game push towards the playoffs. The Dolphins are thick in the hunt and could make it with a 10-6 record. Ryan Fitzpatrick was playing well enough to win before Brian Flores made the switch during the team’s bye week.
The Dolphins are going to need the offensive line to do their job on Sunday. If Ryan Fitzpatrick goes down, Sinnett will have to lead the team, his first as an NFL quarterback, with little to no help from a running game that could be missing Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed both. Not an ideal position for a rookie.