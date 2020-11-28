The Miami Dolphins should sit Tua Tagoavailo against the Jets
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa should not play on Sunday.
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Jets Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa, who has a thumb injury should be on the sidelines.
After last week’s performance and subsequently missed practices all week due to a left thumb injury, there is no reason to throw Tua Tagovailoa out on the field against the Jets. Let him rest another week and get that hand healthy. He does no one any good if he can’t throw the ball.
Tua has struggled with accuracy while under pressure the last two weeks. At this point in his career, it really doesn’t matter because his inaccurate throws have more to do with the fact he is under constant pressure and still playing a little too fast because of it.
This week, Tagovailoa missed all of the practices and is listed as questionable. It might make more sense to sit Tagovailoa and let Ryan Fitzpatrick play against the Jets rather than start Tua and have to pull him because his thumb is creating problems.
Fans don’t want to hear that Tua has an injury but it’s nothing major and will heal just fine but why risk anything against the worst team in
the NFL? Fitzpatrick has beaten the Jets once this year, let him have another go at them and bring back Tua for the next game against the Bengals.
Miami needs Tua to be healthy for the final stretch of the season that will feature games against the Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots, and Bills. The Dolphins playoff chances hinge on how well he will play so why risk him having another off day due to a thumb injury and why put yourself, Brian Flores in this case, in a position to yank him if it is a problem? Sit him, start Fitzpatrick, and put Tua back on the field when he has had a week of practice.