Myles Gaskin and Christian Wilkins return to Miami Dolphins practices
By Brian Miller
After last week’s ugly loss, the Miami Dolphins welcome back two missing starters, Myles Gaskin and Christian Wilkins.
Christian Wilkins missed last week on the Covid list and Myles Gaskin was on the IR. Both returned to the Miami Dolphins practice field this week.
With Salvon Ahmed out this week with a concussion, getting Myles Gaskin back is important but he still may not play. Gaskin was taken off the IR list on Wednesday and did not fully participate in the team’s practices this week. He may still suit up on Sunday against the Jets but he more likely will sit this one out.
Working his favor is the lack of depth at running back. Miami may just opt to go with Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington who they traded for earlier this year. Washington has not played yet for the Dolphins.
Gaskin is needed, especially with Ahmed out but Miami has to look at the bigger picture and if they do, sitting him might be the smarter play.
As for Wilkins, the week off on the COVID IR wasn’t especially good. Miami could have used him last week in Denver. With Wilkins out, the Dolphins struggled to get pressure on Drew Lock from the inside.
Wilkins cleared the IR protocol this week and was a full participant in practice. He should have no problems getting back on the field and making plays this weekend in New York. The Dolphins could use his energy which was definitely missed in his absence.