As expected Miami Dolphins keep Tua Tagovailoa out against Jets
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not playing Tua Tagovailoa today and have left him inactive.
Tua Tagovailoa is on the inactive list for today’s game against the Jets as many had expected. It will be the first game he hasn’t suited up for.
With Tua Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins will start Ryan Fitzpatrick and Reid Sinnett will be the team’s primary back-up. That being said, if the Dolphins find themselves needing to play the rookie, they will also likely use Malcolm Perry as a Wild Cat option. Perry also played QB in college.
Tagovailoa will miss today’s game but there is some speculation that he could miss more than this week. He is dealing with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. There has been some speculation that he could miss a couple more weeks and almost universally believe he will not play next weekend against the Bengals.
It will be a wait and see over the next week. Joining Tua on the inactive list today are Solomon Kindley, Salvon Ahmed, Chandler Cox, and Benito Jones. With Ahmed out, the Dolphins will roll with a combination of Matt Breida, DeAndre Washington, and Patrick Laird will likely see the 3rd down passing situation snaps.
The good news is that Christian Wilkins will back in the lineup after missing last week’s game against the Broncos. Miami needs its defensive line leader on the field. Miami has had a hard time stopping the run even with Wilkins in the game but last week was ugly and the Dolphins couldn’t get pressure up the middle.