Miami Dolphins will be back on track after they beat the Jets
By Brian Miller
Nothing like a little medicine to get back on the winning track for the Miami Dolphins. Hello Jets!
The 0-10 Jets will face the Miami Dolphins and it couldn’t come at a better time as the Dolphins are coming off a horrible loss on Sunday a week ago.
Not that the Broncos beat Miami offensively but in Denver this week, they will have no starting quarterbacks as they all have been ruled out with positive COVID tests. If only that were last week. Luckily for Miami, the Jets are on the schedule and they better end the day with seven games in their win column.
Today’s game is pretty simple for the Dolphins, win and stay in contention for the playoffs. Lose and you can pretty much write off any realistic chances of that happening. The Dolphins schedule gets a lot tougher after last week and the loss to Denver did not help. Miami should have been looking at an 8th win today.
Regardless of what they should have done, the Jets are a tough opponent and while we can joke that the game should be an easy win for Miami, nothing comes easy against the Jets. Not in New York and even without fans in attendance. It’s a division fight no matter the record.
The Jets would love nothing more than to get their first win of the season, perhaps their only win of the season against the Dolphins and while that could potentially hurt their chances for Trevor Lawrence, it could also help Adam Gase keep his job. Hmmmm, no, the Dolphins need to shut them down early and maybe they will be the reason that Gase gets fired. It would be fitting if the Dolphins were the ones to get Gase out of both his head coaching jobs.
Today’s game is at 1:00 so GO FINS!