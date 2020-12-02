Miami Dolphins welcome the Bengals to Hard Rock Stadium
By Joseph Depoy
A preview of the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.
As Sunday nears, so does a Miami Dolphins gameday. This week we welcome the Cincinnati Bengals into Hard Rock Stadium with a 1 p.m. Eastern kickoff.
Miami Dolphins Look to add to the win column.
This game may not be the most exciting game on television, but it is a huge game in determining the Dolphins’ playoff chances. The Dolphins are looking to advance into week 14 with an 8-4 record.
In week 13 we can look forward to having Myles Gaskin return from injury after two of the three running backs last week struggled with holding onto the football. Offensive turnovers need to be limited, meanwhile, defensive takeaways need to occur to take advantage of the Bengals’ inexperienced offense. Turnovers will be a main focal point in this game and interception leading CB Xavien Howard looks to prey on Brandon Allen and the Bengals passing attack.
Brandon Allen, a very inexperienced quarterback played just how we would have expected in his week 12 debut. However, we can expect him to play a lot worse against the powerhouse that is the secondary of Miami.
However, the big question is, who is going to play at quarterback. It is unknown who the starting quarterback will be heading into this week, but whichever route Flores goes, we can be sure the quarterback will not be an issue for the Dolphins with weapons like, Devante Parker. Parker securing his 10th 100-yard game last week remains a top option for whichever quarterback is in the game.
Zac Taylor’s Gameplan
Without Joe Mixon for their matchup with the Dolphins who struggle to stop the run, Giovanni Bernard will be the main man. Bengals almost pulled out a win against the Giants where big plays came from the return game and their young receiver, Tee Higgins. Bernard wasn’t a viable option in the run game against New York, but we can assume that to change in this upcoming week as they must develop the run game to be able to get their receivers open. One matchup the Bengals can take advantage of is Tee Higgins on Nik Needham, so we can expect a lot of quick throws coming out of the slot.
Prediction
Dolphins win at home, 34-10. We can expect Jason Sanders to hit a few from deep, so we must adjust the score accordingly.