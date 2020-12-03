Miami Dolphins desperately need RB help with Washington now hurt
By Brian Miller
DeAndre Washington is the latest Miami Dolphins running back to be banged up.
The Miami Dolphins can’t catch a break with their running back unit, this time it is DeAndre Washington who will likely miss a game.
Washington was listed on the team’s injury report with a hamstring injury and it appears that his availability for this weekend’s game could be in jeopardy. The Dolphins have not yet activated Myles Gaskin from the IR although he is eligible. Miami also saw Salvon Ahmed doing light work as he still recovers from his concussion.
The hamstring injury for Washington has kept him out of the last two practices. Miami’s final injury report will be out tomorrow and hopefully, there will be some new information. If Washington misses practice tomorrow, it is very likely he will not play on Sunday or at the very least in a limited role.
This has been a big problem for the Dolphins in both of Brian Flores’ seasons. Last year the Dolphins didn’t get very good production out of their runners and after they traded Kenyan Drake, it dropped considerably with Kalen Ballage in the backfield.
Ballage was traded to the Jets last August but that trade immediately fell through when he couldn’t pass his physical. He was released a short time later. Miami made moves this past off-season but none have worked out all that well.
Now the lack of quality depth is showing. If Ahmed, Gaskin, and Washington can’t play this weekend, the Dolphins will have to use Matt Breida, Patrick Laird, and probably Lynn Bowden, Jr. out of the backfield.