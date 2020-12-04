SEC studs headlines latest Miami Dolphins mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
Miami Dolphins look to add major playmakers to improve what already looks like a playoff roster.
A victory by the Houston Texans pushes the Miami Dolphins outside the top-10 in the draft, but the team can still land impact players.
The Dolphins offense and defense were able to do enough to defeat woeful division rival and winless New York Jets, but as we kicked off last week’s mock there are still questions that will seemingly linger.
These questions of do they have enough offensive weapons and can their run defense step up were apparent this past week. And, while it is still entirely feasible that the team can make the playoffs this year, it could be a first round exit.
Now don’t get me wrong, a first round exit is a major step up from where the team was last season, but this time does inspire some hope for fans.
For the future of their franchise, especially for Tua Tagovailoa, the team is in dire need of more playmakers. Whether it be on the offense or defense it’ll be the key difference between being contenders or pretenders in 2021 and beyond.
This week’s mock draft comes from the folks at Profootballnetwork.com. And while I do expect a lot of controversy in my comments, I just want to say that all mock simulators and opinions differ and I was just as shocked as you.
Additionally, starting in two weeks I will begin doing a full seven round mock draft.