5 Miami Dolphins players that should make this year’s Pro Bowl
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins haven’t been a team to load a Pro Bowl roster but this year should be different.
When the NFL 2020 season is over, there will not be an actual Pro Bowl game but these five Miami Dolphins should be on the team.
While it is no secret that I am not a fan of the Pro Bowl in this modern era of the NFL, I’m even less of a fan in terms of how players are voted in. While it used to be far more prestigious to be a Pro Bowl elect, it has become more or less a popularity contest. Now with the addition of fan votes counting at least a little towards the rosters, it becomes a matter of social media bias.
All of that being said, the Pro Bowl is still an opportunity for players to have something to hang their hat on and earn a little bit more money. This year, the Miami Dolphins will not have the most players on the AFC roster but they should at least place some of these five on a squad.
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders is one of the most accurate and reliable in the NFL.
Currently, Jason Sanders leads the AFC in field goals and is ranked 4th in the entire league. He has missed only one field goal attempt all season and that came from the 30-39 yard range. He has been one of the most reliable and consistent kickers for the Miami Dolphins since Olindo Mare left the team.
He faces stiff competition however for the one spot that will be filled. The Raiders Daniel Carlson is on his heels with 23 field goals in 25 attempts and behind him is Colt’s kicker Rodrigo Blankenship who is 23 of 26.
The person who gets the nod may come from the team who makes the post-season. It’s not ideal but while Sanders has been the best of the AFC, he may not get the recognition he definitely deserves.
In terms of field goal percentage, Sanders is third in the league at .96. The two above him have .967 and .962. He is that close to leading the league.