Miami Dolphins should bring back freshly cut receiver Isaiah Ford
By James Reeve
The Miami Dolphins should bring back Isaiah Ford who was cut this week.
The Miami Dolphins are fairly thin at the wide receiver position and should look to bring back Isaiah Ford to provide some much-needed depth.
Isaiah Ford was traded by the Miami Dolphins for a 2022 7th-round draft pick, which could have become a 6th-rounder, but the Jacksonville, Florida native has found himself cut without stepping onto the field for Bill Belichick’s team.
Dolphins fans were up in arms when the team traded wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots, but the AFC East rivals have opted to cut the fourth-year veteran and there is every reason to believe Brian Flores and Chris Grier will consider bringing him back.
Ford left Miami after Week 8 and, despite being away for nearly five weeks, still ranks as the sixth-highest receiving yards on the team this season – highlighting a clear need for some depth along the edges.
The Dolphins hold a promising 8-4 record heading into their Week 13 match-up with the Cincinnati Bengals and will need to continue to get the best out of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as they hunt for a playoff spot.
Mack Hollins, Malcolm Perry, and Antonio Callaway currently sit behind DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant on the Dolphins’ depth chart, but none of them have hit the century mark in receiving yards to date, combining for 122 between them.
Ford, while only playing around a third of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps in 2020, has hauled in 184 receiving yards this year and would give the Dolphins an extra option in the passing game that is more likely to provide some legitimate threat.
The 24-year-old former Virginia Tech Hokies pass-catcher won’t cost the Dolphins much in terms of salary, with his previous 2020 cap hit sitting at just $750,000, making him a very cheap option that can boost the team’s offense, which has been slow at times despite some positive results.
With the Houston Texans parting ways with former Dolphin Kenny Stills, there are plenty of directions the team could potentially go to address the lack of depth at the receiver position, but Ford seems to be the most logical at this stage of the season.