Miami Dolphins inactive list full of RBs but Tua Tagovailoa starting
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins inactive list full of RBs but Tua Tagovailoa starting.
The Miami Dolphins inactive list is dominated by running backs but there is plenty of good news, including Tua Tagovailoa starting.
The Miami Dolphins will play their rookie QB today even with Tua Tagovailoa sporting a tapped and supported left thumb. The Dolphins must feel confident in their rookie if they are going to put him on the field.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was warming up pre-game, which starts in less than 30 minutes, with back-up center Michael Dieter. Tua was seen warming up with starter Ted Karras. Tua missed last weeks game due to the thumb injury he sustained against the Broncos.
The Dolphins need to win today to keep a realisic chance to make the post season. The next four games will be tough and the Bengals should present the Dolphins with a good challenge for a returning Tagovailoa.
There was more good news for the Dolphins who have three running backs on the inactive list today. Starter Myles Gaskin is active and will start.
Miami has left Salvon Ahmed, DeAndre Washington, and RB/WR Malcolm Perry off the active roster today. They are joined by tackle Adam Pankey and defensive tackle Benito Jones.
Gaskin was activated off the IR on Saturday. He has been doing limited work in practice this week but the move was not unexpected. While he will be available, fellow runner Matt Breida is on the COVID-IR list and will not play today.
The Dolphins need a solid performance from their offense that hasn’t looked excpetionally well since the Arizona game. Last week, against the Jets, they could have played better.