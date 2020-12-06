Myles Gaskin activated just in time for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are very thin at RB and getting Myles Gaskin back is huge.
With several Miami Dolphins running backs out today against the Bengals, Myles Gaskin should see a big role in his first game back.
Myles Gaskin has missed the last several weeks on IR. Many thought he would be activated off the IR last week but Miami made due. Now, it was as though they had no choice and it was a good thing he was ready to come back to the team.
Matt Breida is out. He was placed on the COVID-IR list this week. Malcolm Perry is likely out, DeAndre Washington is out with a hamstring injury, and Salvon Ahmed has not been cleared to practice yet either.
The Dolphins will enter today with a recovered/recovering Gaskin, Patrick Laird, and Chandler Cox. Lynn Bowden, Jr. has missed time and it would be surprising if the Dolphins left him on the inactive list given the potential need.
Gaskin is the Dolphins’ top runner and it will be great to watch he and Ahmed split carries once Ahmed clears concussion protocols. Gaskin was a surprise starter at the beginning of the year but the Dolphins’ run game is still not very good. Gaskin makes it better but the offensive line blocking hasn’t been at the level it needs to be at.
Gaskin needs better vision on the field and if things continue this way, he will be relegated to a backup role come 2021. The Dolphins are believed to have an interest in a top college running back at some point in the first two rounds of the draft.
Miami and Cincinnati will kick off today at 1:00 from Hard Rock Stadium.