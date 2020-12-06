Turnovers, ejections, sacks, highlight Miami Dolphins win
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins improved to 8-4 after a much better second half.
After a sluggish start, the second half of the Miami Dolphins game today featured turnovers, ejections, and a lot of sacks as Miami wins.
Following an ugly first half on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins took the field in the second half with a lot more conviction and probably a little less weight after getting their rear-ends chewed at halftime.
While the Dolphins moved the ball well to start the second half, the highlights came in the fourth quarter after the Dolphins had pretty much put the game in hand. Following a punt by the Bengals, Jakeem Grant was hit by the Cincinnati gunner in a helmet to helmet collision. The Bengals were flagged.
On the following Bengals drive, the same player hit Grant on another punt way before the ball arrived. That sent Brian Flores across the field and the benches cleared. When the dust settled, the Bengals were flagged again but this time, ejections followed.
The Bengals only lost one player to injection and that was not the player who hit Grant on consecutive punts. For the Dolphins, DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were sent to the locker room. They joined Xavien Howard who was ejected at the end of the first half.
When the game finally resumed, the Dolphins defense took over. Miami finished the day with six sacks. Kyle Van Noy had three, Shaq Lawson had two, and Zach Sieler had one. The Dolphins sent the Bengals starter to the locker room after a sack.
In the fourth quarter the Dolphins’ Myles Gaskin broke free on a long run only to turn the ball over. The Bengals had their best chance to get back into the game but Nik Needham pretty much ended it with a tipped pass interception.
Miami wasn’t pretty in the first half and looked much better in the second winnng 19-7. The Dolphins better start getting it together because the offensive juggernaut, Kansas City is coming to Hard Rock Stadium next week.