Your game day Miami Dolphins fan guide to the weekend!
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins play today but other games will impact their playoff race.
Today is game day and that means the Miami Dolphins are on the field but so are some of the other teams that need to win or lose.
This weekend all but a couple of teams will play as they take their bye weeks and there are games today, tonight, two on Monday, and even another Tuesday game giving fans a four-day football-fest. Can’t beat it!
This week’s who needs to win and who needs to lose games are as follows.
Miami of course must beat the Bengals. They have a tough final stretch of the 2020 season and if they lose to the Bengals, they will have put themselves against a wall they likely won’t overcome.
Browns at Titans
The Titans are leading their division and the Browns are in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. The Browns are 8-3 and a loss today will help the Dolphins with their playoff slotting and could see the teams tied for the 5th and 6th seeds.
Root for the Titans.
Indianapolis at Houston
The Texans gave the Dolphins their first two draft picks in the 2021 draft but is the draft position more important than a playoff seed? Maybe to some. The Dolphins hold the 6th seed entering the weekend with the Colts in the 7th seed.
The Dolphins and Colts each share a 7-4 record so naturally rooting for the Texans to knock them off makes more sense, unless, you want the higher draft pick. In which case, you root for the Colts.
Raiders at Jets
There are so many reasons to root for the Jets today. Could they win a game or two and fall out of the Trevor Lawrence chase? Could they win a game or two that makes the Jets management keep Adam Gase? If that’s not enough, the Raiders are 6-5 on the season nipping at the heels of Miami. A loss today makes the game between Miami and the Raiders a little less stressful.
Root for the Jets.
Patriots at Chargers
There are few times in this world that you root for the Patriots and this week is not one of them. Losing to the Chargers will hopefully shut up the mainstream media squawkers who still see the Patriots as a legit playoff contender despite their 5-6 record.
Root for the Chargers
Washington and Pittsburgh
The Washington Football team…is not very good and the Steelers haven’t lost. I wouldn’t chill the champagne today but you can still root for the upset.
Bills at 49’ers
The Bills have to travel across the country and a loss today will go a long way in helping the Dolphins climb back into the AFC East division chase. The Bills are 8-3 on the season but a loss with a Miami win puts both teams tied for first place with a big showdown in week 17.
This one is a no-brainer, root for the 49ers.
Cowboys and Ravens
The Bills and 49’ers make up the 2nd of two Monday night games but the NFL will make the Cowboys and Ravens play on Tuesday night. The Ravens remain in the playoff hunt and are one game behind the Dolphins so a loss to Dallas would help Miami find some space.
Root for the Cowboys.