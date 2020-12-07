Dear Santa! A Miami Dolphins fans wishlist for the holidays
It’s the Holiday season, it’s time for our yearly holiday list to our beloved Saint Nicholas.
Another year has come and is almost gone and again we send our Miami Dolphins fan letter to the North Pole in hopes of a Christmas miracle.
Dear Santa,
It’s that time of year again and I couldn’t be happier to see 2020 end. This year has been full of lockdowns, debates, viruses, and vaccines. I was happy to see that the world might be getting back to a normal place, but let’s focus on you. I’ve been a good Miami Dolphins fan this year, more so than any other year.
First I want to thank you for potentially providing me with a franchise quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa was there for the picking at the 5th overall selection in this past NFL draft. I was happy to see the Dolphins finally take a risk on a player that could potentially turn this franchise around. Although I haven’t seen enough to label him our franchise savior, it’s just nice to know that come this holiday season, I finally don’t have to ask you for a franchise quarterback.
With that being said, here is my Miami Dolphins Christmas wish list!
Can you heal Tua? I know the knock on him was that the Dolphins should always handle with care, but there has to be something you can give the Dolphins to make sure he doesn’t break. I need to see him on the field more, I think all fans want to see that. Although I am not looking for him to throw 50 times a game, I want to see him learn from his past mistakes and build rapport with his wide receivers and tight ends.
Next on my list, I need a Running back – desperately. I know Coach Flores likes to play conservatively on his approach to find a running back, but the Dolphins can’t afford to continue to look at seventh-round picks or undrafted free agents or running backs with an experience that haven’t lived up to their expectations. To be honest, Santa, we got two options. Looking at the free-agent pool in 2021, I can’t help but notice Aaron Jones potentially being available. The Green Bay Packers have always said they have a special liking to Jamal Williams, they might let Jones go for greener pastures. Jones is the type of back that we need behind Tua. He’s awesome at the line of scrimmage and finds lanes where there aren’t any. In the past 2 seasons, he has run for over 200 yards twice in a game. I haven’t seen that type of accomplishment since Ricky Williams.
Santa, I know Jones will be an expensive gift. He will most likely command a salary above 10MM+ a season and the Dolphins didn’t feel like Melvin Gordon was worth 8MM so I get it. It might be a reach. Alternatively, the Dolphins have two second-round picks and two first-round picks. There are two players that are on my man crush list and they could be available in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft:
Travis Etienne from Clemson and Najee Harris from Alabama. Etienne looks like the best running back in this upcoming class, so he might not be available in the 2nd round, but his awareness at the line of scrimmage is amazing. Additionally, this past off-season he has worked himself to be a better receiver. Harris is a definition of a player that can move the changes. Similar to Derek Henry (but a light version). Add in the fact that he played with Tua for 3 years, this could be a match made in heaven for us.
Now that I have a healthy quarterback, a solid running back that can take the pressure off Tua, I need someone on the outside to create separation. This year the Miami Dolphins playmakers have been known for creating the least amount of separation to get open, which makes it difficult for any quarterback to throw them the ball. Look, I know Devante Parker is a legit player, but there are concerns around everyone else.
The Dolphins will get Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns back, but those are players that have some serious injury concerns and it’s not ideal to think they can play 16 games next season. What I want is Tyreek Hill or DK Metcalf, those are my two favorite wide receivers. I know getting them is impossible, so Santa, I want you to make sure you talk to Coach Flores and select Devanta Smith with our second first-round selection. This kid to me is legit and has the characteristics of both my favorite players. Also, he’s playing at Alabama, and Tua is once again reunited with players he’s comfortable with.
Santa, in case you haven’t figured it out, I want you to add more talent and inject speed and power to the Miami Dolphins offense. I know Coach Flore is a defensive-minded coach, so he can plug players in to make an impact. I’ve seen that this year. What Coach Flores can’t fix is the talent needed to make plays.
Like I’ve said at the beginning Santa, I’ve been a solid fan since I was 5 years old. The Dolphins are getting closer to being legit. With this list, I can only hope that next year, I will be asking you for Super Bowl Tickets.