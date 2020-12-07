Signing Aaron Jones in free agency would be a mistake for Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Aaron Jones is a very good runner but he would be a mistake for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of cap space ahead of the 2021 free agency season but Aaron Jones should not be a target for the team.
There is little question that Aaron Jones has been an impressive running back on an otherwise pass happy Green Bay Packers team. As of now, he is a potential free agent running back and would lead the 2021 class at the position. He also fits a major need for the Dolphins.
Naturally, one would think that Jones would be a fit and should be a target for the Dolphins. ProFootballFocus ranked their top 50 possible free agents and predicted the Dolphins would add Jones during the signing period. The question is whether that is a good idea or not.
On the surface, signing Jones would make sense. He is a young running back and has plenty of experience. He is one of the top runners in the league and is effective in both the passing game and the running game. That being said, he is going to be expensive.
The Dolphins have the money to spend but they currently have two of the most expensive cornerbacks in the league and adding any player in free agency to a big contract is going to eat into that space that can be used on other positions. Miami needs to be smart with their money, even though they have it to spend. PFF predicted that Jones’ contract could be around $11 million a year for four years. That is a lot of money for a running back.
The other side of that coin is the fact that the Dolphins have plenty of draft picks. Miami could target one of the top college prospects like Najee Harris, Travis Entienne, or maybe Chubba Hubbard. All of whom have high potential, have game breaking ability, and come a lot cheaper.
It is clear that the Dolphins have to do something at the running back position but honestly, overpaying for a veteran runner doesn’t seem to be the smart play. That money could be used to add a top defensive edge rusher or a linebacker, freeing the Dolphins to add a top WR and RB in the draft.