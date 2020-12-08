Miami Dolphins better have a great defensive plan against Chiefs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to need a great game plan against the Chiefs on Sunday.
Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores and Josh Boyer are going to need a big game plan if they are going to take down the Chiefs.
All season the Dolphins have found running quarterbacks a problem. All season, stopping good running backs has been a problem. Speed receivers? Check. Elite tight ends? Check. On Sunday, the face a team with all of that in addition to a creative play caller in Andy Reid.
Miami is going to have their hands full and while their defense is good enough to slow them down, are they good enough to shut them down? That is the question that Flores needs to answer when he makes his game plan.
Stopping Patrick Mahomes isn’t easy. The young and talented QB needs only seconds to drive the field and at times, not just for a field goal. Miami’s best defensive weapon this week, will be Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense.
Beating K.C. can be done. The Chiefs have lost one game this year and despite their Super Bowl victory to wrap last season, they were not perfect.
The Dolphins need to find the weaknesses on the Chiefs defense and use it to eat the clock and score points. The problem is that the Dolphins offense is inconsistent from Tagovailoa to the receivers getting separation and from an often inept running game to the blocking of the offensive line.
Despite all that, the Dolphins have lately played up to their opponents better talent, and down to it as well. Will this be a great game for the Dolphins? That is not an easy question to answer but if Flores can confuse Mahomes enough they can keep it close long enough for the Dolphins offense to score points.