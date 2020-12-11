Miami Dolphins offensive player power rankings
By Pablo Rosero
Heading into a tough week 13 matchup the Miami Dolphins will need its offense to show up for a chance at upsetting the surging Kansas City Chiefs.
Following a 19-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins will need to show it can do more heading into a tough 4-game stretch.
The next four games will decide whether the Dolphins make the playoffs, or find themselves on the outside looking in once again. This rough stretch begins with a tough home matchup this weekend against the reigning Super Bowl champions and 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs. The Phins will then face the New England Patriots in Miami, then back-to-back road games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills.
Each of these teams are either in the current playoff picture, or a game or two behind. If the Dolphins are to stand a chance against these teams, and in the playoffs if they are able to secure a spot, then they will need their offense to step up.
Tua Tagovailoa returning this week was a mixed bag. His first half was average, while he seemingly picked it up in the second half. He would go on to finish the game with 296 passing yards and a touchdown. Since being named the start Tagovailoa has 4 wins and 1 loss, with 7 touchdown passes and 0 interceptions.
Leaning heavily on the defense has worked well for the Phins, but if the offense and especially Tagovailoa and these five players do not step up, then aspirations will turn into empty dreams and wishes.
5. Jakeem Grant
6 targets, 2 receptions, 42 receiving yards
Outside of two catches for 42 yards, both grabs being 20+ yard grabs, the only play of notice around Grant was a fight breaking out after a hard tackle. This fight led to the disqualification of a few players from both teams including Devante Parker, but it was late in the game and did not end up making a difference.
Since Preston Williams went down with a foot injury against the Arizona Cardinals and placed on injured reserve, Grant has not be able to put together enough to have fans confident about him as the third leading wideout in terms of targets.
Grant is extremely explosive with the ball in his hands, especially on special teams, but his inefficiencies have been an issue for the Dolphins who are still looking to find production in place of Williams.
Speaking of Williams, coach Brian Flores had this to say about him at Wednesday’s press conference according to the Sun Sentinel.
"“Preston is obviously dealing with the foot. And look, we’re coming toward the end of the season here. We’ll see. We’ll see if we can get him back.”"
There seems to be hope Williams can be back, and that alone would be a major boost to this offense. But for now, Grant needs to continue to step up as a number 2 wideout and hope the inefficiency changes sooner rather than later.