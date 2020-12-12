4 players that Miami Dolphins fans need to know about from K.C.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins know the best players on the Chiefs but these four are important to.
This week, the Miami Dolphins face off against the Chiefs for the first time since 2017. While it is hard not to know the main players, who else should we know?
We spoke with Scott Loring of ArrowheadAddict.com and got a look at four players that may not be making national headlines but will play a big role on Sunday. The first is no longer an unkown. The rookie running back is lighting up the NFL.
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25
The Chiefs’ first round pick in 2020 got off to a roaring start in September, averaging over 80 yards per game until the team added veteran back Le’Veon Bell in October. Since Bell was inserted into the lineup, the rookie has averaged just 37 yards per game. Edwards-Helaire suited up for the Chiefs in Week 12 against the Broncos, but did not play due to stomach illness.
We’ll see if the week of rest helped recharge the 21-year-old rookie, or if the Dolphins can improve upon their 27th-ranked 4.6 yards per carry allowed in 2020.Another burning question in Kansas City is when the Chiefs will get Edwards-Helaire implemented into the passing game. He was considered an elite weapon out of the backfield but with 30 catches for 234 yards, he has not been a huge part of Andy Reid’s passing attack.
WR Mecole Hardman #17
The second-year receiver from Georgia is probably the Chiefs’ fourth option in the passing game, but he has a tendency to blow up for a huge play in the passing game about once a month. And he’s due. Hardman’s 20.7 yards per catch in 2019 would have led the league if he could have qualified. He tallied 538 yards on just 26 receptions, thanks to an eye-popping 11.2 yards after catch per reception. While the Dolphins scramble to try to contain Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, Hardman is a sneaky weapon for the Chiefs.
DT Tershawn Wharton #98
The Chiefs struck gold with the undrafted free agent from tiny little Missouri S&T. Wharton subs in on passing downs and is one of the top-5 graded defensive rookies in all the NFL, according to PFF. With an explosive first step and a motor that won’t quit, Wharton has found himself firmly entrenched in the Chiefs’ rotation up front, along with All Pro Chris Jones and early-down run stuffer Derrick Nnadi. Expect to see a fair share of Wharton on passing downs.
FS Daniel Sorensen #49
Sorensen is the longest-tenured Chief, and one of the most polarizing among Kansas City fans. The former BYU Cougar has been thrust into the starting lineup while second-year safety Juan Thornhill is still trying to knock the rust off of his torn ACL 12 months ago. With a penchant for big plays in the game’s final two minutes, Sorensen is a player to watch in this potential playoff preview.