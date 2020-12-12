Tua Tagovailoa wins his first NFL Rookie of the Week award
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa has his first NFL award after beaing the Bengals last Sunday.
Last week Tua Tagovailoa had a good game, his second half earned him the Rookie of the Week award presented by Pepsi.
After a week of heavy voting and a late announcement, it was announced that Tua Tagovailoa had won the award for his performance. Tua completed 67% of his passes last week for 296 yards and one touchdown. His first half was o.k. but he played much better in the second half.
The 296 yards was four short of 300 but it was good enough to become his best yardage output of the season. This week, he will likely need to surpass that.
Tua looks much better in the no-huddle offense and the Dolphins used that more in the second half last week. This week Chan Gailey told the media that they will probably run it more often but came up short on saying how often. He acknowledged that he underestimated Tua in that style.
Kansas City’s defense is good but they are far from the best defense that Miami has faced this year. Tua should be able to move the ball, the question is will he? The rookie is still learning and while he has good games, his drives are inconsistent. That is partially due to Chan Gailey’s play calling but he has also been inaccurate at times as well.
There is a good chance that if Tua leads the Dolphins to a win on Sunday, that is a big “if”, that Miami should see their young QB win the award for a second week because the Dolphins are going to need to put points on the board to keep up with the Chiefs potent offense.