Miami Dolphins 5 things to know about this Sunday
By Brian Miller
Today the Miami Dolphins will host the K.C. Chiefs.
The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday and here are five things you should know about this week’s game.
What should you know about this week’s Miami Dolphins game? Aside from the X’s and O’s, the injuries, and the location what else should you know about today?
Weather
The weather today is going to be hot. After a cold chill spread over South Florida this past week, the mid-80s are back with a 1:00 kick-off, it will be a typical hot day at Hard Rock Stadium. Rain is not forecast on the day but that doesn’t mean a stray shower won’t blow through. Winds will be minimal and the Chiefs will be sitting in direct sunlight for almost the entire game.
How to watch and who calls it
The game will be broadcast to most of the nation on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game with Tracy Wolfson on the sideline. Four early games are scheduled for 1:00 on CBS but the broadcast will be the early heavy-hitting game for the network. Check local radio schedules for NFL game broadcasts.
Throwbacks
The Miami Dolphins have chosen to go old-school today and will wear the 1970’s style uniforms. These uniforms are still a top choice of fans. Miami has a winning record since introducing the uniforms into their yearly rotation but can they beat one of the original AFL teams?
The “X” Factor
Xavien Howard will attempt to get his 9th interception today and if he succeeds it will be five games in a row with an interception. Howard was able to get a four-game streak going earlier this year but was not able to get a 5th.
Ogbah
Emmanuel Ogbah is having a great season for the Dolphins after not being resigned by the Chiefs this past off-season. Now he will be tasked to take down his former teammate, Patrick Mahomes. Ogbah has to maintain the edge as Mahomes likes to run outside.