Miami Dolphins rooting guide for this weeks NFL games
By Brian Miller
This week the Miami Dolphins will host the Kansas City Chiefs and while rooting for the Dolphins is easy, who else should you root for this week?
Miami enters the week one game behind the Bills in the AFC East. They currently hold the 6th seed in the AFC playoff picture. Here is who you should hope wins this weekend.
Houston at Chicago
The Bears are not very good and the Texans are not very good so this is a game to which team is the worst. Miami fans will want to see the Texans start dropping more games so those first two draft picks will climb. This could be a tough game for the Texans.
Steelers at Bills
The Bills are in first place in the East and the Steelers are no longer undefeated. A loss today by the Bills and a surprise win by the Dolphins will make for an interesting stretch to the week 17 finale between the Bills and Dolphins.
Colts at Raiders
The Raiders have looked good at times this year and then have looked like, well, the Raiders. The Raiders are in the playoff chase but are behind the Dolphins. The Colts are in the 7th seed behind the Dolphins. Ideally the Colts will win. This would give Miami a small cushion against a team that they play in week 16.
Ravens at Browns
The Browns are playing their best football in 18 years and should be able to make the post-season but this week it can be more special by also hitting the Ravens in the mouth. If the Ravens lose today, it will not eliminate them but it will deal them a pretty big setback. This game is on Monday night.
Jets at Seahawks
This game has zero influence on the Miami Dolphins and their season but who the hell roots for the Jets!