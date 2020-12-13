Miami Dolphins thin again at running back and it’s going to hurt
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are once again thin at running back and this is one that will hurt.
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins placed starting running back Myles Gaskin on the COVID-IR list after he tested positive. He isn’t the only one out.
Joining Gaskin at home on Sunday will be Salvon Ahmed who is still dealing with a shoulder injury. Ahmed has missed the last two games. In addition, the Dolphins will be without Matt Breida this week. It was reported that he too will be on the COVID list.
This puts DeAndre Washington in line to start. The problem is Washington is nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out last week. He was limited in practice and while he will play, how useful he will be is a question.
With Washington taking the top duties, or it is assumed as much, Malcolm Perry was activated and will be available to play against the Chiefs. Miami will also have Patrick Laird.
This week the Dolphins could have used an offensive gameplan that was balanced in an effort to keep the Chiefs offense on the sideline. Now, the Dolphins are going to be more pass-heavy in all likelihood, and when, or if they need to run, will they be able to?
Miami wasn’t a very good running team with their starters healthy so the offensive line must step up and create opportunities. If they can’t, this is going to be a long day.
If the offense can’t move the ball consistently, it will put a lot of pressure on the team’s defense who will face the best offense in the NFL. Miami must find success on offense and maintain long clock-eating drives to help the defense out or else they are going to get into a shootout that most think they can’t win.