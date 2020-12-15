The Miami Dolphins face thin margin for error after Ravens win
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins saw a dip in their playoff chances after the Ravens beat Cleveland.
On Monday night the Miami Dolphins watched as the Ravens beat the Browns making their road to the post-season a little bit harder.
The Dolphins have a slim chance at the playoffs after their loss to the Chiefs. While they currently sit in the 7th seed with the Baltimore Ravens, that will change if the Dolphins lose again this season.
Miami is in a good position to finish with nine or ten wins and winning out would put them at 11 but playoff tie-breaking procedures could tip towards the Ravens. NFL tie-breaking procedures will be different if just the Dolphins and Ravens are tied. They have not played each other this year.
If the Dolphins lose one game, the conference record for the Dolphins will then equal that of the Ravens and from there we get deeper into the tie-breaking rules.
Conference record will be the first breaking procedure and this is where the Dolphins’ hopes will lie. Currently, the Dolphins are 5-4 in the AFC while the Ravens are 5-5. Both teams will play other AFC teams to finish out their season with the Ravens facing one NFC team. Miami will face NE, LV, and finally at Buffalo.
For the Ravens, the Jaguars, Giants, and Bengals remain on the schedule.
Head-to-head: This is not applicable this season.
Best won-lost-tied in the conference: Miami has a one-game lead but one loss will put the teams in a tie.
Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games is the next tie-breaker but each team must have faced the same teams 4 times in the season. This year the Dolphins and Ravens shared games against the Patriots, Chiefs, Jaguars, and Bengals. Miami has lost to the Chiefs and Patriots while the Ravens have lost to the Chiefs and Patriots as well.
According to NFL.com, here are the remaining tie breaking procedures.
- From here it gets a little more mathematical.
Strength of victory.
Strength of schedule.
Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed.
Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed.
Best net points in conference games.
Best net points in all games.
Best net touchdowns in all games.
Coin toss.
The Dolphins have to win out if they don’t some of these tie-breaking procedures could end up swaying to favor the Ravens. The good news is that the Dolphins are playing really good football even without many of their offensive weapons.