Miami Dolphins can end the reign of New England on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins can put an end to the Patriots dynasty on Sunday.
While the Miami Dolphins are fighting for a playoff spot, they can end the season for the Patriots with a victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
The New England Patriots have not missed the post-season since 2008. In that season, the 11-5 Patriots lost the AFC East to the Miami Dolphins and the Wild Cat, they lost the tie-breaking procedures and found themselves out of the playoffs in the final weekend of football.
Prior to that, they missed the playoffs in 2002 when they finished 9-7.
Last season, the Miami Dolphins beat the Patriots in Foxboro pushing New England out of the 2nd seed forcing them to play in the wild card round. The Patriots were beaten by the Titans and eliminated. This year, the Dolphins could once again put an end to the Patriots’ hopes.
Miami can eliminate the Patriots from post-season contention this week. If they do, the Dolphins will put an end to a long-running dynasty.
The AFC East is still up for grabs but the Dolphins will need a lot of help to get into the top spot. The Bills hold a two-game lead with three games to play and will clinch the AFC East with a win or a Dolphins loss on Sunday. Buffalo hasn’t won the division since 1995. While not impossible, the Dolphins’ only realistic chance at the post-season is in the form of a Wild Card birth.
The Dolphins and Patriots will be the top AFC game telecast on Sunday by CBS but will still only be available mostly on the East coast of the U.S.