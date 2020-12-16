Miami Dolphins new practice facility is going to be awesome!
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have a new practice facility come March of 2021.
When the 2021 season begins with off-season work, the Miami Dolphins players will have a new home to practice on and it will be phenomenal.
Questions about the surrounding area of Hard Rock Stadium popped up shortly after it was announced a couple years ago that the Dolphins would be moving their practice facility to a state of the art facility next to the stadium. How much parking would actually be lost by the addition? The answer is none.
On the corner of NW 203rd street and NW 27th Avenue, a new building has gone up literally on the corner. A big sign on the literal corner introduces the buildings as the “Future home of the Miami Dolphins practice field”. “Coming in March 2021”.
The facility is almost complete and looks to be on pace to finish by the start of the Dolphins off-season work. Two buildings sit on each side of the corner. One will house the offices of the Miami Dolphins organization and the other will house the offices and meeting rooms for the team and the team personnel.
Inside the “L” will be two full-sized football fields complete with goalposts and team logo. On the far side, the stands for fans and media attending training camp practices has already been completed and the glass facade looking down over the practice field has been completed on the building that sits on 27th Ave.
Constructions crews were still working on gameday last Sunday but the future facility looks to be top notch, something we have come to expect from Stephen Ross. While I haven’t been able to confirm just yet, it does appear that there will be no dorm rooms at the facility which means the players will still be staying in a hotel throughout camp and bussed to the facility. Not sure why they were not added but if we get clarification we will add an update.
The facility is a very short walk to the stadium itself, literally across the parking lot from the West gate and on the side of the media parking lot.
Miami’s contract with Nova Southeastern University was not renewed. The practice facility was a considerable distance from the stadium but that now will no longer be an issue.