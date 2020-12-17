Miami Dolphins add two Alabama studs in latest mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
A Houston Texans loss gives the Miami Dolphins a chance to land offensive game-changers.
After a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins should look to add to their offensive skill groups through the draft to become contenders.
The Dolphins were able to keep it close this past week against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also able to produce the first 300-yard game of his career, even while missing the team’s top-six targeted players on the season late in the game.
The defense forced Mahomes to throw 3 interceptions, coming into the game he had thrown 2 in 11 games. They also sacked him multiple times and played as great a game as they could against that potent offense.
With the outcome of that game, and what we have seen from the Dolphins in the past few games without Preston Williams or Myles Gaskin, it is clear that the team is in need of more offensive playmakers.
However, a silver lining to the past week was the fact that the Houston Texans also lost. Therefore their pick remains in the top-10 and with 3 weeks left, they still face two playoff teams and the Dolphins could possibly earn an even higher selection.
With that being said, this week’s mock draft will look to solve these issues. Thanks to our friend over at NFLmockdraftdatabase.com, we were able to help improve the Dolphins’ offense.
This mock may seem a tad bit short as the Dolphins currently have 3 picks that are conditional and we are unaware if the team will receive these picks.
Round 1 Pick 8
Alabama WR Devonta Smith
What once seemed unlikely, now seems extremely possible.
Smith seems as though he is the best wideout in this class, surpassing Ja’marr Chase. Smith is quite possibly the best player in all of college football and should be considered a front runner for the Heisman trophy.
For the Dolphins, Smith at 8 could be seen as a slight stretch, even with Chase on the board. For me, the one factor that should be taken is the fact that he and Tagovailoa have experience playing together already.
While a young rookie wideout would make any effort to have a connection with his quarterback of the future, these two already have that connection after coming into Bama in the same recruiting class.
Smith has the ability to play any and every spot in the wideout room and can be the perfect compliment to Devante Parker.
Smith is the first step in improving the offense, especially one that needs more weapons but is not the last step in fixing the offense.