Miami Dolphins likely to face Julian Edelman on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have had a hard time covering Julian Edelman and could face him Sunday.
This week the Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman could be back on the field for the first time since October.
Edelman was activated off the IR earlier this week and Bill Belichick called him day-to-day. Whether he plays or not will depend on how he progresses in practice this week but we know that regardless of how well or poorly he practices, Belichick will not give any indications to the media until game time.
In week one, the Dolphins were able to make Edelman a non-factor but he was still targeted seven times and caught five passes for 57 yards. The Patriots didn’t need to use him too much given the success they had running Cam Newton all day. This week, it could be different.
Miami is prepared to face Newton and they are a much different defense than they were in week one. The run defense is improved and the passing defense is improved as well. Still, Edelman has given the Dolphins fits over the years but this week, I wouldn’t mind seeing him back on the field. This is the best secondary the Dolphins have had in a very long tie.
Miami enters the game favored and I can’t remember the last time Miami was favored by any amount over New England. Is it because the Dolphins are that much better or because NE is that bad? Either way, Miami will continue their push for the post-season. They can eliminate NE or NE will make it that much harder for Miami to get in.