Mike Gesick and Bobby McCain both return for Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got both Bobby McCain and Mike Gesicki back today.
Good news on the injury front for the Miami Dolphins as both Mike Gesicki and Bobby McCain returned to practice today but will they be ready?
Mike Gesicki gave Dolphins fans a big scare last weekend when he hurt his shoulder and was walked to the locker room with his arm being held by one of the team’s trainers. Head coach Brian Flores wouldn’t speculate on the nature of his injury or the severity until tests were completed. Now it appears that the injury wasn’t as bad as feared.
Gesicki returned in a limited practice role today. The team conducted walk-through sessions today so having Gesicki back on the field wasn’t a major deal outside of the fact that he was able to do the walkthrough. The question now is will he be ready to play on Sunday when Miami faces the Patriots?
McCain also was injured last weekend against the Chiefs and he too participated in the practice session today. He too will likely be questionable for Sunday’s game. Both DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant returned to practice earlier this week.
The news is good for a Dolphins team hoping to make the post-season but they need to get Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the field. Last weekend the Dolphins running was not something Miami could rely on.
With the Patriots this weekend, the Dolphins could move closer to the playoffs but they still could use some help around the league. As of today, the Dolphins hold the 7th seed with a slim margin for error so having their players healthy will help.