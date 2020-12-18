These Five Miami Dolphins draft picks prove Chris Grier is getting it right
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ draft picks have not been good in the last ten years, and more.
Over the last decade-plus, the Miami Dolphins draft picks have been borderline horrible but these five players prove they are finally getting it right.
Successful teams in the NFL do one of two things consistently well, they either draft and develop their players, or in the case of the Patriots, the cheat, because we all know Bill Belichick sucks at the draft.
In all seriousness, the best teams can develop players well and when a player doesn’t work out, they don’t wait around for them to get it right. In Miami, fans have watched as mistake after mistake has been brought onto the roster. In most cases, they have been miserable fails. Charles Harris anyone?
Chris Grier has been in charge exactly two years without the confusion of whether the coach, Adam Gase, or the Chief Executive Officer, Mike Tannenbaum, were really calling the shots. With both of them long gone, we can start believing that Grier wasn’t the problem. In fact, these five draft picks prove he just might know what he is doing.