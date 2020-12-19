No division title for the Miami Dolphins this year, AFC East goes to Bills
By Brian Miller
The AFC East will not be won by the Miami Dolphins this year.
For the Miami Dolphins, it will be another year before we know if they can win the AFC East as they have not shot at it this year.
Today, the Buffalo Bills played in Denver and it wasn’t much of a game. Buffalo easily won 48-19 and the victory guaranteed the Bills the 2020 AFC East crown.
This is the first AFC East championship for the Bills since 1995. In that same year, they won their last playoff game which happened to be against the Miami Dolphins. Miami entered today with a slim chance at the division with Buffalo only needing to win one of their last three games.
Miami’s focus has been on the playoffs the last couple of weeks but most believed their only chance would be as a Wild Card team. They are still in that hunt but must beat the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
If the Dolphins can beat the Patriots tomorrow, they will eliminate the Patriots from the playoff chase. The Patriots have a slim shot at the playoffs as it stands today. The Jets were eliminated in week one…kidding, but without a win all season, the next three weeks will be a quest to get a single win.
With the AFC East now secured by the Bills, Buffalo will now look to secure a higher seeding but they still have to hope that K.C. will lose at least two more which is unlikely. The Bills will probably finish the season with either the 2nd or 3rd seed in the AFC and if the Dolphins make it to the post-season, it is conceivable that the two teams could play in the first round.
While we should congratulate the Bills on winning the East, we will instead just say, “Thank God it’s not the Patriots”.