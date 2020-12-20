After good news all week, Miami Dolphins will miss key players today
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to be very short-handed today on offense.
It is being reported that the Miami Dolphins are going to be extremely short-handed, especially offensively, against the Patriots today.
Throughout the week it appeared that the Dolphins would be heading into today’s game getting healthy but now, it appears it will be the opposite. Ian Rapoport is reporting several starters will be out.
This is not good news for the Dolphins who will be without their top three playmakers on offense. Parker, Grant, and Gesicki all participated in practice this week but we thought Gesicki might not be ready, it was assumed that Parker and Grant would play.
If this is what happens today, it will be the first game this season that Parker will miss. The Dolphins lost Parker in the 2nd quarter last week against the Chiefs and later lost Gesicki and Grant.
If there is any good news, the Dolphins are expected to have running back Salvon Ahmed available today. With the receiving group taking a hit, it is likely that Chan Gailey will opt for a run-heavy offense, because, well, that’s Chan Gailey.
So far there is no news about other Dolphins banged-up players. Nine total were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Earlier today, Armando Salguero tipped off followers on Twitter that Gesicki was not on the field warming up with the TE group. Apparently, Parker and Grant tried but it now appears they can’t go.
Without Parker, the Dolphins are going to need Mack Hollins to step up. Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden, Jr. will also have a bigger role today on both the offense and special teams.
Miami will also need to use Antonio Callaway on the outside as well. Callaway has a lot of talent but hasn’t been consistent since coming back from his eight-game suspension.
UPDATE: The Dolphins inactives for today:
WR DeVante Parker
WR Jakeem Grant
FB Chandler Cox
DE Jason Strowbridge
G Ereck Flowers
TE Mike Gesicki