Miami Dolphins send New England packing with big victory
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins keep playoff hopes alive and eliminate New England.
The Miami Dolphins are heading into the week with continued hope for the post-season after beating the Patriots to wrap their home schedule.
Today was the final home game at Hard Rock Stadium and just like last year, they impacted the season for the Patriots. Last year the victory over the Patriots knocked them out of a bye week and they were eliminated a week later. This week, the Dolphins ended any shot at the playoffs.
The game for Miami wasn’t all rosy. The Patriots led by six at the half and Miami failed to score a point in the first half. Jason Sanders missed a 52-yard field goal as time expired and Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception inside the ten to end an earlier drive.
Miami didn’t waste any time coming out in the second half and scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. Miami would then trade touchdowns to NE’s field goals. Miami’s defense was much better this time around as they harassed Cam Newton and kept the Patriots’ running offense in check but it was the Dolphins’ run game that was exceptional.
Miami, as a team, rushed for 250 yards. Salvon Ahmed rushed for 122 and Matt Breida added 86. The Dolphins scored all three of their touchdowns from rushing with Tua Tagovailoa netting two of those scores.
Miami improved to 9-5 on the season and will finish the year with a winning record no matter what happens the next two weeks but if the Dolphins’ playoff hopes are going to remain, they must win both games to keep control of their fate.