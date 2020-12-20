Today’s Miami Dolphins weather should be perfect for football
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will see perfect game day weather today.
Today the Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots and avoid the chilly north but it won’t be blazing hot in South Florida today.
When the two teams take the field today, the temperature will be in the low 80s and high 70s as the game moves along quarter to quarter. Real feel temperatures will be around 81* but the actual temps should fall closer to 78*.
There is a slight chance of rain throughout the day but from 1:00 to 4:00 the chances are minimal. That being said, the last time I said the weather predictions didn’t call for rain, the Dolphins faced a downpour most of the day. You have to love Miami weather.
The Dolphins enter today’s game with the hopes of keeping pace in the playoff chase while the Patriots are hoping to hang on to the hopes of things falling in their favor down the stretch. The Patriots will be eliminated with a Dolphins win.
Hard Rock Stadium’s renovations were smartly installed with home-field advantage in mind. The Dolphins bench is in the shade from the upper canopy, for the entire game. The visitor’s bench is bathed in the hot Florida sun. That being said, this late in the year, it doesn’t typically last that long.
Last week while I was at the game I noticed that by half-time the Chiefs bench was no longer in the sun. Given the time of year, the sun doesn’t have the same direct impact. The Dolphins need to take advantage of any heat early before the visiting teams get a reprieve.