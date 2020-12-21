Antonio Callaway is no longer a Miami Dolphins receiver
By Brian Miller
Wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been waived by the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins announced a short while ago that they have waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway but the question is why?
Callaway joined the Dolphins practice squad in September but he was serving a three-game suspension that was increased to an additional four games. The Dolphins are thin at wide receiver and didn’t have DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, or Preston Williams last Sunday. Williams has been on the IR.
Some are believing that the move could be to make room for Williams to come off the IR but so far there has been little indication that he is ready.
In his short five games with the Dolphins, Callaway has two receptions on four targets. He has been an afterthought on the team even after the injuries to the unit took their toll. Callaway is able to rejoin the Dolphins practice squad but he will need to clear waivers first.
Talented, Callaway’s NFL career has been nothing close to the talent level. Now, he will be looking for another team.
Miami plays this week on Saturday against the Raiders with the post-season on the line. A loss by the Dolphins will hurt their chances but will not eliminate them. If the Raiders lose they will be eliminated. Miami eliminated the Patriots this past Sunday.
The Raiders have been a Jekyll and Hyde team all season long and lost to the Chargers by three last Thursday night. They will have a few extra days to prepare for the Dolphins.