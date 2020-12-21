Miami Dolphins snubbed in NFL Pro Bowl but Xavien Howard made it
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have only one player in the Pro Bowl this year.
Xavien Howard is a Pro Bowl cornerback but this year, he is the only Miami Dolphins player to make the AFC roster and several players got snubbed.
This year there are no alternates because the game will not actually be played and therefore no one is actually going to opt-out. So this is it. No one else will make it from the Dolphins this year and frankly, that’s bull.
Jason Sanders has been a little more human lately but lost out to the Ravens Justin Tucker. Matt Haack was a darkhorse candidate but he lost to Patriot’s punter Jake Bailey.
At defensive end, Emmanuel Ogbah should be on the roster but he lost out to Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, and Frank Clark. It would have been tough to beat any of those three.
It’s not a surprise that DeVante Parker is not on the roster considering he has struggled at times this year and has not played exceptionally well with Tua Tagovailoa behind center.
Miami fans were hoping to see a few players make this year’s roster but in reality, Miami doesn’t have the star power or the top of the league statistics to sway voters. They are an extremely young team and there just aren’t that many spots this year without the alternates.
For Howard, it was well deserved but what fans really want to know is whether or not he will be given his due this year and named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He has the statistics and is playing elite football but again, the Dolphins are not quite the marquee team and that might hurt his chances.