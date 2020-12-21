Miami Dolphins take 2nd in AFC East but it’s the Jets who shine on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The AFC East is set in terms of each team’s place and the Miami Dolphins finish 2nd.
There are no Patriots atop the AFC East this year and they are not in second place either. The Miami Dolphins are second and the Bills are first.
The Bills took care of their own business on Saturday needing a win to secure the AFC East title for the first time since 1995. With the victory over the Denver Broncos, the Bills took the title and the Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of the post-season with their win over the hapless Patriots.
The loss will keep the Patriots in the third spot of the division while the New York Jets sit at the bottom. Yet it was the Jets that has everyone talking this Monday morning.
After blowing a big chance to get their first win two weeks ago on the final play against the Raiders, the Jets managed to hold on and beat the playoff bound L.A. Rams 23 – 20 on Sunday. Typically, there would be a lot of fanfair surrounding a team that finally won their first game of the year this deep in the season. Yet for the Jets fans, meh.
With the victory, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now in the top spot of the NFL Draft and have the shot at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It seems so much more fitting to think of him on a coastal team than in the Big Apple.
Now, if the Jets can piece together two more wins this year, maybe Adam Gase gets to stick around another season or five!
The AFC east is now in the books for the season and while there are two games left to play, there will not be enough games to shake-up the standings but for the Miami Dolphins, the playoffs are still in view and they still hold the 7th seed.