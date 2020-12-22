Miami Dolphins don’t need Kenny Stills and he reminds them why
By Brian Miller
Kenny Stills has a lot of talent, mostly unrealized and he doesn’t belong with the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins have had plenty of ups and downs from their wide-receivers this year and most of that is due to injury but Kenny Stills is not the answer.
Stills was traded to the Houston Texans as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade. He was the throwaway player to get the deal done and the Dolphins didn’t have to outright release him. Stills had butted heads with head coach Brian Flores over comments that Stills made about owner Stephen Ross.
Throughout his career in Miami, Stills was incredible in the community but his play on the field never came close to that level. Stills was and are a champion for the return of Colin Kaepernick to the NFL but that is likely never going to happen now.
Stills took his shots at Ross and Flores and recently was asked by a Dolphins fan if a return to Miami as possible. He said he would be up for it but took yet another jab at the owner and coach saying, “Ross and BFlo would have to set aside their pride”.
It isn’t the pride of Miami Dolphins management and ownership that needs to go away. It’s Kenny Stills thinking he is so far beyond playing any part in what had happened. In Houston, this year, he wanted his release and it was granted. He is still a free agent and it would be worth speculating that his attitude could be a reason why.
On the field, Stills is more or less a one-trick player. He is a deep threat with average hands and frankly, Miami could rely more on Mack Hollins than Stills running deep. The Dolphins got rid of their troubles over the last two years and bringing back Stills would only serve to bring more distraction to a team that is on the right path to success.
Do the Dolphins need wide receiver help? Yes but Kenny Stills is not even close to the answer and as long as he continues to make unwarranted digs at the Dolphins, he can stay away for good.