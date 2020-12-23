Miami Dolphins have to prepare play both Carr and Mariota
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won’t know who they will face on Saturday at QB.
On Saturday evening, the Miami Dolphins will face either Marcus Mariota or Derek Carr but they won’t likely know which one until game time.
Last Thursday, Carr was removed from the game due to a groin injury. Marcus Mariota took over and played well against the Chargers but not good enough to win. This week, Mariota is taking first-team practice reps for the Raiders but Carr returned to limited action on Tuesday.
This could be a simple ploy by Jon Gruden who may be trying to confuse the Dolphins as to which QB will play. We will know more as the week goes on and injury reports are released. What we do know is that the Dolphins need to prepare for both.
Each quarterback brings their own style of play to the Dolphins. Carr is not as mobile as Mariota but has a bigger arm. He takes risks sometimes but the consistency of the offense tends to be better with Carr behind center.
Mariota is more mobile and while he has decent arm strength, his bread and butter passes are more short routes. Mariota is also far more mobile and that creates a challenge for defenses. Miami has to contain Mariota whereas they don’t have to worry so much about Carr taking off. He is more likely to create space and throw the ball.
This will be an interesting game but my money would be on the Raiders not officially naming a starter until late this week. The Dolphins are flying to Las Vegas on Christmas day, Friday.