The AFC East is about to become retro for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the AFC East are about to go back in time.
For many Miami Dolphins fans, they know Jay Fiedler and stories of Dan Marino but they are about to experience what the 90s were all about.
The older we get as human beings, the more we tend to revisit our past. The Miami Dolphins and the NFL are no different. Miami fans relish the opportunity to see Miami play in their throwback uniforms. The AFC East is changing and for some of us, it is bringing flashbacks to a far more exciting time in Dolphins history but hopefully, that history will now be altered.
Dan Marino is the most recognized Dolphin in team history. He is beyond a legend but many fans have never seen him play. It has been 21 years since he last played a down on an NFL field. Consider that in that time, babies have been born, reached the age to drive a car, reached the age to drink, and in many cases, have had children of their own.
Those fans missed the late 80s and 90s when Don Shula and Marino battled it out with Marv Levy and Jim Kelly of the Buffalo Bills. The Bills seemed to get the better of the Dolphins in those years and while there were always big games against the Jets, the Bills and Dolphins were the two teams more often than not sitting atop the East division.
Now, it seems to be shifting back. Miami has their young QB and the Bills have theirs. The Jets are well, the Jets, and the Patriots are now starting to shift from the powerhouse football team they were for 15 years plus. The future both immediate and long-term could be an Allen and Tagovailoa yearly battle for the division, the playoffs, and maybe the Super Bowl.
It is an exciting time to be the Dolphins with a young head coach on both sides of the division carving out their rosters and forming them into their images. Miami fans haven’t had this much to be excited about since Jimmy Johnson became the head coach. Ultimately, he failed, but for some reason, it doesn’t appear that this Dolphins era will. In fact, it appears that this era of Miami Dolphins football is exactly what fans have been waiting for.