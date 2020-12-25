The Miami Dolphins may have a running back problem and that’s good
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have a running back problem and that is a good thing.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will have both Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin ready to roll against the Raiders but who starts?
Last week the Miami Dolphins got Salvon Ahmed back from an injury and Myles Gaskin sat out under the COVID protocol. Ahmed ran for 122 yards becoming the first running back to eclipse 100 yards in a game since 2018. Now with the starting RB in the fold, who gets the nod on game day?
The unwritten rule is that no one loses their starting job to an injury and that would mean COVID as well but you can’t simply dismiss the way Ahmed has run since he was added to the 53 man roster. Does he run harder than Gaskin? Yes. Does he hit holes with more conviction? Yes. Is he better than Gaskin? No. Well, they are about equal.
Gaskin is a good running back and the Dolphins have liked what he has brought to the team this year but there is something special about Ahmed. Not special like, “there is no need to draft a running back next year” special but he is fun to watch and hasn’t made a lot of mistakes.
The play this week should be Ahmed. He has more practice time in and Gaskin has been out for since week 13 and prior that he was out since week 8. There is going to be some rust and the Dolphins shouldn’t feel any need to rush him back. Suit him up and get him reps but this time, playing the hot hand might be the best move for this offense and I would be surprised if the hot hand wasn’t Ahmed.