How Tua Tagovailoa will rank among the NFL QB landscape changes?
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa will be around a long time but will he be great?
Every era of NFL football has great quarterbacks and we are about to see a shift once again with players like Tua Tagovailoa taking over.
In the 1970s, names like Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach, Bob Griese, and Fran Tarkenton dominated the league. In the 1980s that landscape changed to names like Jim Kelly, Joe Montana, John Elway, and of course, Dan Marino.
Those QBs lasted through the 90s but they were joined by Steve Walsh and Troy Aikman types. Then came Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Drew Brees. Now, a new era of quarterback is taking over the NFL.
As the Brady’s, Brees’, Aaron Rodgers’, of the league, watch their careers wind down, younger QBs are starting to emerge and will dominate the next 10-15 years. The question we want to know as Miami Dolphins fans is where will Tua Tagovailoa fit into this next wave of stars?
There are 32 starting NFL quarterbacks. Of those 32, eight QBs are at or heading into the twilight of their career. Brady, Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Matt Ryan, Brees, Phillip Rivers, and Cam Newton are all looking at a few years tops.
After those eight it gest muddied. The Panthers, Jets, Jaguars, Bears, Vikings, Redskins, and 49ers are all looking for or soon will be looking for a new QB through the draft. That leaves 17 teams with QBs that are in place, for now.
It is the young guns that we are watching. The players that will shape the future of the league. Mahomes, Mayfield, Tannehill, Wilson, Watson, and Carr have a head start but it gets really interesting when you look at the QBs from the last three years and this is where we find Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa is part of this new-gen QB squad. The guys like Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen. It is going to be exciting to watch all of these QBs develop and frankly, the next few years may see the best QBs ever in the NFL. Some will fade and some will surprise. Tua Tagovailao? Well, we don’t quite know where he will end up. What we do know is that he has an incredible future ahead of him and a world of talented QBs to compete against.