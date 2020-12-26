DeVante Parker is out again for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will once again be without DeVante Parker.
DeVante Parker headlines the Miami Dolphins inactive list for tonight’s game in Las Vegas against the Raiders. It is his 2nd missed game this year.
Parker is the biggest surprise on tonight’s inactive list. He is joined by starters Solomon Kindley and Shaq Lawson who were not expected to play this evening. Chandler Cox and Deandre Washington are also inactive.
Miami will have both Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin back on the field. Matt Breida is also healthy as well. The Dolphins will have fresh legs this game but will it be enough to overcome some of the wide-receiver injuries?
Miami will have Jakeem Grant back tonight and will be a big threat for Tua Tagovailoa.
The best news, however, is that Mike Gesicki will be back on the field tonight after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury.
For the Raiders, they are a bit more healthy and will have Derek Carr behind center after he was listed as questionable earlier this week.
QB Nathan Peterman
CB Amik Robertson
T Brandon Parker
RB Theo Riddick
DE Clelin Ferrell
DE Chris Smith
Clelin Ferrell is probably their biggest player that will miss tonight’s game. Miami arrived last night and will leave for Miami after the game. The Dolphins enter the game favored but many are expecting this game to be close given the fact that playoff elimination is on the line for the Raiders and the Dolphins would drop to only a 7% chance of making it if they lose.