Gameday Miami Dolphins mock draft fills the team’s obvious holes
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins may be a year ahead in their rebuild, but they will need to fill some big holes on this team in the upcoming draft
The Miami Dolphins are in an unfamiliar position with the playoffs on the horizon. Regardless of how this season ends up, Miami is still a draft or two from competing yearly with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills for AFC supremacy.
For the second year in a row, Miami holds some considerable draft capital going into the 2021 draft which can help this team continue to bring in outstanding pieces on both offense and defense. Miami still needs some help, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, and should use a lot of that capital to help Tua Tagovailoa grow into his role as a franchise quarterback.
For this mock draft, I will be using the most up to date draft order and using Pro Football Networks mock draft simulator to get a better idea of where certain players will be going based on their algorithms. From there, I’ll make my decision based on what I believe is best for the team at their pick.
Let’s get started!
Round 1, number 6 overall: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU.
Over the first two years of the Brian Flores era, he has successfully rebuilt a poor defense into one of the NFL’s more dominant units. Now, he needs to spend some time building an offense that can keep up with this elite defense.
There is no debating that this offense has poor skill positions that need a serious upgrade. DeVante Parker has proven that he is a good receiver, but hasn’t been consistently great. Preston Williams has shown some upside but hasn’t seen the kind of jump that you want in a second-year guy. Lynn Bowden Jr. has shown flashes and Jakeem Grant, while a fun returner, isn’t a reliable passing catching threat. To summarize, this unit needs a boost.
In comes Ja’Marr Chase. Chase is a big, physical receiver who put up gaudy numbers at LSU. He could instantly improve a lackluster receiving corp and could easily work himself into the number one role, pushing Parker to the number two guy. Chase is the perfect receiver to pair with Tagovailoa who needs a good, young receiver to grow within his second year.
Barring a drop from someone like Micah Parsons, who I would take if he were there at 7, I see no reason that the Dolphins would pass up on what could bet the best receiver in this draft class.