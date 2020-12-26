Miami Dolphins offensive power rankings with two games left
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins need these five to step up against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders
The Miami Dolphins are set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a Saturday night matchup.
In what will be rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s first primetime game of his career, the Dolphins offense will need to step up in order to continue the team’s shocking playoff push.
A few weeks back, this matchup seemed destined to decide the fate of both teams playoff hopes. However, the Raiders have lost three of their last four and nearly lost to the New York Jets had it not been for last second heroics by quarterback Derek Carr.
This past week against the New England Patriots, the Dolphins offense struggled in the first half before turning it up in the second half. The team’s defense continues to play great, while giving the offense opportunities, making life much easier for the offense.
This week’s matchup is huge for the Dolphins with two games left and the Baltimore Ravens right on their heels. If the Dolphins can win this game, week 17 against the surging Buffalo Bills will determine if the Dolphins make it or not.
At the moment the Dolphins control their own destiny. If they win out, they’re in, but if they lose one the odds drop drastically.
The Dolphins offensive skill group is in dire need of help, a problem I sought to answer in my newest mock draft, that can be found below.
However, with that in mind, these offensive players must step up for the Dolphins this week against the Raiders, in order to continue this incredible playoff push.
5. WR/RB Lynn Bowden Jr.
Week 15: 7 targets, 6 receptions, 37 yards, 1 carry, 9 yards
When the Dolphins traded for Bowden from the Raiders prior to the start of the season, it was a head scratcher to me. Bowden is a rookie and it is unknown what he brings to the table, but with injuries piling up for the Dolphins, he has gotten an opportunity to shine.
On Sunday, Bowden was the leading target man for the Dolphins. He finished first in receptions and second in yardage. While it isn’t overly impressive, the Dolphins need someone to step up with Devante Parker, Preston Williams, Mike Gesicki, and Jakeem Grant out.
Parker, Gesicki, and Grant are all listed as questionable, but if they are all available to play, Bowden should still be able to contribute on an offense looking for a number two wideout.