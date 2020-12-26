No QB controversy for the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa will start
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa will remain the starter in week 17 for the Miami Dolphins.
Brian Flores made the decision to bench Tua Tagoailoa who was struggling again this week for the Miami Dolphins but next week, it’s Tua.
Following the game, Brian Flores was asked about the starting QB situation for the Dolphins and he was quick to tell the media that Tua Tagovailoa will be the starter and Ryan Fitzpatrick who led the Dolphins to an amazing finish and victory will move back to the bench.
After the game, the media spoke with the ageless hero and asked if he thought he would be the starter. Fitzpatrick told them that it would be up to Flores but that he felt it was obvious that he loved being out there. Fitzpatrick is a competitor but this team belongs to Brian Flores.
By naming Tua the starter, there is no controversy and as Flores has done before, he will yank Tua if he feels that he isn’t getting the job done on the field. Miami’s playoff future is on the line next week in Orchard Park, NY against the Bills. A win and they are in, a loss, and they need help.
Saturday night’s game was massive and as we still try to figure out how exactly that game played out in the last five minutes we have to realize that Flores’ decision to bench Tua was the right one.
Tagovailoa was limited by the Chan Gailey scaled back offense but he was also limited by his own indecision. Passes were not crisp and he held the ball far too long resulting in several key Raiders’ sacks. Tua will be back next week as the starter but what we saw out of Fitzpatrick might let us know that the leash is shorter. It also should give us some hope that Miami resigns Fitzpatrick this off-season.