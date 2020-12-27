Miami Dolphins watch as perfect Sunday unfolds after Saturday victory
By Brian Miller
If there could possibly be a perfect Sunday in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins watched it unfold today.
The Miami Dolphins were able to relax a bit after their Sunday night victory in Las Vegas and the fortunes that shined upon them continued today.
Miami entered today with a hold on the 7th seed in the AFC playoff picture. They needed to win next week against the Bills to make the playoffs but by the time Sunday ended, the Dolphins found themselves in a position they could only dream of when they got off the plane early this morning.
The Dolphins now sit in the 5th spot of the AFC picture thanks to the myriad of games that unfolded in Miami’s favor. Here is a look at the perfect Sunday.
Cleveland loses to the Jets
With the Jets now on a two-game win streak there is zero opportunity for the Jets to take over the 1st overall spot in next year’s draft, so bye-bye Trevor Lawrence. The Browns entered the day needing to win to keep pace in the AFC North but they couldn’t mount any offense with all their receivers in the COVID protocol.
The Browns loss dropped them out of any real hope at the North division title and move them to the 7th seed. The loss opens a window for the Dolphins to get into the playoffs even if they lose next weekend to the Bills.
Indianapolis loses to the Steelers
The Colts opened a huge 24 to 7 lead over the Steelers at halftime but the Steelers came rushing back in the 2nd half. The loss knocked the Colts to the 8th spot and out of the current seeding with one week to play. Had the Browns won, the Browns would have secured a playoff spot but now, everything is up for grabs.
Texans get beat by the Bengals
The Bengals got a win today and in doing so kept the Texans at four wins. This dropped the Texans into the third overall draft slot in next April’s draft. This was possible because the Carolina Panthers who also had four wins, beat the Washington Football team improving to five wins.
Next week
Texans – The Texans will play host to the Tennessee Titans who are currently losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Titans will still hold a lead in the AFC South if they lose but the South will get a lot more interesting in week 17. The Texans should lose this game and drop to 4-12.
The other teams with four wins include the Falcons who will play at Tampa Bay, the Eagles who will host Washington, the Bengals are 4-10-1 and will host the Ravens. It is very likely that the Dolphins will end up with a top-four pick come April.
Miami – The Dolphins control their own fate and a win will not only get them in but they will play the winner of the AFC South division in all likelihood. If they lose, they will need one of the Colts, Browns, Ravens, or Titans to also lose.
Titans – Will play the Texans with the South on the line.
Colts – The Colts will host Jacksonville at 1:00. This is a game the Colts must win and the Jaguars don’t put up much of a fight these days.
Ravens – Baltimore will play at Cincinnati. The Bengals were able to beat the Texans today but it would be a much bigger shock if they were able to knock Baltimore out.
Browns – The Browns did not look good today and next week they will face division rival Pittsburgh. The question is whether or not the Steelers, who have nothing really to play for, will rest their starters ahead of the post-season. If they do, the Browns should have a chance to pull off the win and secure a spot.
Bills – The Bills will host Miami and locked up the AFC East and a spot in the playoffs. They currently hold the 3rd seed but a win and a Steelers loss could move them into the 2nd. This year, it doesn’t matter much since only the top seed gets a bye week. Buffalo may rest their starters as well.