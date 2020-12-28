What should the Miami Dolphins do with the third overall pick?
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins will have to wait on the New York Jets to see what they can do at pick number three.
After the Houston Texans, shocking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins now own the third overall pick in the draft.
Following the Laremy Tunsil trade, no one could imagine that the Dolphins would get in return in a top-3 overall pick. But now it seems as though the Dolphins will earn a top-5 pick regardless of what occurs in week 17.
Not only are the Dolphins currently at 10 wins with a legitimate shot at the playoffs, but they have their franchise quarterback, a young offensive line, a stout defense, and solid special teams. With the chance to add another impact rookie, the Dolphins are trending in the right direction heading into year three of Brian Flores and Chris Grier.
So what exactly are the options at the third overall pick? There are three main ones, two of which could depend on what the New York Jets decide at pick number two.
Option #1: Draft Penei Sewell
The Dolphins may have taken Austin Jackson in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, but Sewell is too good of a prospect to pass on.
According to Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner, Sewell is the best offensive tackle prospect EVER.
“In a year that saw four tackles drafted within the first 13 picks, it was the 19-year old Oregon tackle who led the position in wins above replacement. His 95.8 overall grade last season was the highest we’ve ever given to a tackle. And when I say in the draft guide that he doesn’t have weaknesses, I am not lying.” – Mike Renner, PFF
Sewell has the ability to play at either tackle spot and excels in both the pass and the run. It would be interesting to see who the Dolphins were to move, but with the success rookies, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley have had on the season it could be great to have the two manning the inside.
An offensive line of Sewell, Hunt, Kindley, Jackson, and Ted Karras, assuming they bring him back, could elevate this team. Especially if they can add an impact running back in the draft to pair alongside Myles Gaskin, one like Alabama’s Najee Harris.
Sewell is the best option to go with, it fills both needs and it fills going with the top player on the board.
Assuming the Jets take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson or Ohio State’s Justin Field, Sewell is the pick. If the Jets instead hold on to Darnold and go, Sewell, then the Dolphins could trade back.