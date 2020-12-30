Miami Dolphins prep for Bills starters who will likely play to win
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need a win and they are in the playoffs. The Bills are in the way.
With the 5th seed currently in hand, the Miami Dolphins need one more victory to make sure that they are in the playoffs but it won’t be easy.
The Buffalo Bills are expected to play their starters in the hopes of locking down the 2nd seed position. The Steelers and Bills both have 12 wins but the Bills are in the two spot. While the Bills can’t get a bye week they can secure home-field advantage up to the AFC Championship game if K.C. advances that far.
This week the Dolphins will need to win or they will need one of either the Browns, Colts, or Ravens to lose. The Steelers are playing their back up players this week.
If the Dolphins are going to get into the playoffs they will need to beat the Bills in a fanless stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., thus earning it.
Miami has one of the top defenses in the NFL including the best defense in points allowed. The Bills have been on fire lately and the combination of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has made their offense explosive.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins offense has sputtered and become inconsistent with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. The rookie is taking his lumps and will start this week after being pulled last week but Ryan Fitzpatrick will once again be pulled off the bench if Tua struggles and the game is close.